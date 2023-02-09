Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

AJG stock opened at $196.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average is $186.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.03 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

