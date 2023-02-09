Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Down 3.5%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 17,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 46,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Charah Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Insider Activity

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2,164.65% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,322.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 61,975 shares of company stock valued at $481,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charah Solutions

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

