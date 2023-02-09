CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.54

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 89600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CGI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 46.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

