Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $77.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

