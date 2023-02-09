Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.40

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $6.45. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 124,982 shares changing hands.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

