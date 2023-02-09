Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25 to $6.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 3,070,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. Centene has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 199.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

