Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CELH. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

