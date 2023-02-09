Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Celo has a total market cap of $352.27 million and approximately $30.27 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

