Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $2.35. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 449,750 shares.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

