CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.79 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $98.56 million and $11.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00050101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002860 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13292856 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,534,565.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

