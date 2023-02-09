CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $98.56 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $98.56 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13292856 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,534,565.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

