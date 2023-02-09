Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Stock Price Down 21.7%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 21.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Cebu Air Trading Down 21.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Cebu Air Company Profile

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

