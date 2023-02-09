CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $230.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.43.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $201.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.