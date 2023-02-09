CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02, RTT News reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $201.66 on Thursday. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

