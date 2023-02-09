Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $79.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.45. 425,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

