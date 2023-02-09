Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.90 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $458.73 million and $12.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,487,086,370 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,380,043 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,485,350,221 with 10,733,757,506 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04403807 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $27,022,200.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

