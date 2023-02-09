Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

