Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.47

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.47 and traded as high as C$7.49. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 693,332 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$179.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35. In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at C$26,715,879.60.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

