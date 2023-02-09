Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $68.00 at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Capri Stock Down 23.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

