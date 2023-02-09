Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

Capri Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

