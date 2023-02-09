Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.10 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 1,980,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

