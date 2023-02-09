Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 473 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,095,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

