Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 433 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 185,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,054. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

