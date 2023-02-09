Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.28. 547,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

