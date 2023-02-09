Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 461,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,955. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.