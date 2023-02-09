Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.41. 54,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,822. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.