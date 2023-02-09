Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 401.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,943 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 932,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

