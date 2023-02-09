Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 4,519,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,354,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

