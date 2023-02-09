Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.69.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE:CU traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$36.03. 113,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,894. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.71. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.94.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
