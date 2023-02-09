Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $18.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,509,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,003 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,903. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

