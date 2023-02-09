Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.01). 5,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 206,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.01).

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of £142.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2,816.67.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Calnex Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 0.31 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

In other news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.32), for a total transaction of £57,900 ($69,599.71).

(Get Rating)

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.