Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.22.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Calix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.