Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXB shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

