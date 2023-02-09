Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50.

CDNS opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

