Cable One, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.85 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $54.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:CABO opened at $814.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,586.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $747.39 and a 200 day moving average of $907.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

