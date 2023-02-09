Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bunge worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 401,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.