Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 48,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

