Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Price Target at GBX 3,662

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,662 ($44.02).

WTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($50.49) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($37.36) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($35,753.77).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,126 ($37.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,035.29. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($26.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($43.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,815.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,647.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

