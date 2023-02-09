Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Price Target at $147.00

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

