Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) PT at $231.69

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $234.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.91. Hershey has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,423 shares of company stock worth $7,308,449. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

