Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $76.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

SJW Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

