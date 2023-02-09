Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $450.14

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $450.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $431.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.29 and its 200-day moving average is $426.17. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

