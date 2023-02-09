Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Target Price at $23.10

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

EVKIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.43) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

