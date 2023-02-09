Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $144.88

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.88.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,034 shares of company stock worth $49,953,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AN opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.66. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $140.52.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
