Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.3% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $147.33. 79,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,597. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

