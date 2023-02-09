Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Ann Powell Sells 11,183 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %
BMY traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 9,512,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
