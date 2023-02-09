Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Ann Powell Sells 11,183 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

BMY traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 9,512,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

