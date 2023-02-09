Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.1 %

AEP stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.