Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Trading Down 1.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAMGet Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 35,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 50,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

