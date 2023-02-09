BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,398 shares of company stock worth $3,892,416 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

