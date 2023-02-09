Brian Choi Buys 4,973 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi bought 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $57,587.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Brian Choi bought 15,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $11.48 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

